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Assam HSLC Results 2026 To Be Declared On April 10, Says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the HSLC exam results will be declared on April 10, addressing student concerns.

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Assam HSLC Results 2026 To Be Declared On April 10, Says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Announces HSLC Exam Results Date As April 10
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced HSLC results on April 10
  • The announcement was made during an election campaign event
  • HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27, 2026
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will be declared on April 10, giving clarity to lakhs of students waiting for their scores.

The announcement was made during an election campaign event. At the event, students present raised questions about the result date, and in response to their concerns, Sarma confirmed that the results would be released as scheduled on April 10.

The HSLC examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, were held from February 10 to February 27, 2026, across multiple centres in the state. These exams are an important academic milestone for Class 10 students in Assam, as they often decide their academic streams and future educational paths.

So far, officials have not shared details about how the results will be published. However, the results are usually made available through official websites and designated centres.

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