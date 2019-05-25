Assam Board HS (12th) Result Released; Website Not Responding

Assam HS result has been released on assamresults.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2019: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC has released Higher Secondary (HS) examination result. The result was announced at 9 am today. The Assam HS result is available on the Council's official website. The Assam HS result has been released for more than 2 lakh students. The Council had generated HS result link yesterday which was activated today after HS result announcement. Students will be able to check their result using their roll code and roll number.

Students can check their result from the following websites: ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HS Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the HS result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter roll number and any other required detail.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Assam HS result is also available on 'Upolobdho' app which is available for download on Google Playstore. Students would have to first register using their mobile number on the app. They will then be able to check their result using HS roll code and roll number.

In 2018, AHSEC released class HS results on May 31. Last year, 56.04 per cent students passed in the HS Final year examination. Pass percentage among boys was 59 per cent and among girls was 53.23 per cent.