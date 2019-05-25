Assam HS Result 2019 Released: Live Updates

Assam HS result will be released today. The result will be available on board's official website and also on a mobile app.

Education | | Updated: May 25, 2019 09:04 IST
Assam HS result will be available on board's website

Assam HS Result 2019: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC has released Higher Secondary (HS) examination result today. The Council had confirmed result date in a notice released on its website and later confirmed the result timing as well. The result was released at 9 am. The result is available on the Council's official website. Reportedly more than 2 lakh students had appeared in the Higher Secondary examination in Assam this year. Students will have multiple options to check their result – website, SMS, and mobile app. In Assam, there are separate boards to conduct class 10 and class 12 exams. While Secondary Education Board of Assam or SEBA conducts class 10 exam, AHSEC is responsible only for Higher Secondary or plus 2 exams.

May 25, 2019
09:03 (IST)
Assam HS Result: AHSEC Result Released @ Ahsec.nic.in
Assam HS result has been released. The result is now available on ahsec.nic.in. 
May 25, 2019
08:55 (IST)
Assam HS Result Update
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) official website is not responding. The result shall be up soon. 
May 25, 2019
08:47 (IST)
Assam HS Result Direct Link
When Assam HS result is released, students will be able to check their result through the direct link given here. 
May 25, 2019
08:39 (IST)
Assam HS Result: Previous Year Data
In 2018, AHSEC released class HS results on May 31. Last year, 56.04 per cent students passed in the HS Final year examination. Pass percentage among boys was 59 per cent and among girls was 53.23 per cent.
May 25, 2019
08:29 (IST)
Assam HS Result Update: Where, How To Check
Assam HS result update: Assam board higher secondary result will be released on multiple platforms to make it easy for students to view their result. 
May 25, 2019
08:23 (IST)
Assam HS Result On Mobile App
Assam HS result will also be released on 'Upolobdho' app which is available for download on Google Playstore. Through this app, students will be able to download their provisional marksheet and share the same on social media platforms. 
May 25, 2019
08:19 (IST)
Assam HS Result: Assam 12th Result Today @ Ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in
Assam HS result will be released by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC today at resultsassam.nic.in.
