Assam HS Result 2019 Released: Live Updates

Assam HS result will be available on board's website

Assam HS Result 2019: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC has released Higher Secondary (HS) examination result today. The Council had confirmed result date in a notice released on its website and later confirmed the result timing as well. The result was released at 9 am. The result is available on the Council's official website. Reportedly more than 2 lakh students had appeared in the Higher Secondary examination in Assam this year. Students will have multiple options to check their result – website, SMS, and mobile app. In Assam, there are separate boards to conduct class 10 and class 12 exams. While Secondary Education Board of Assam or SEBA conducts class 10 exam, AHSEC is responsible only for Higher Secondary or plus 2 exams.

Assam HS Result 2019 Soon: Live Updates