Assam HS Result 2026 To Be Released on April 28, Official Websites And Direct Link To Check

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Assam HS Result 2026 tomorrow, on April 28. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their Assam HS 2nd Year Result 2026 through the NDTV Education Portal.

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the result date on X. Students should keep their admit cards ready before the result announcement so they can enter login details without delay.

How to Check Assam HS Result 2026 on NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education result portal, ndtv.com/education/results.

Search for tab "Assam Board Exam Results 2026".

Click on the "Result Out" link for Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026.

Enter Roll Number and Roll Code.

Submit the details.

Assam HS Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download or print it for future use.

Official Websites to Check Assam HS Result 2026

Students can check their results through the following websites:

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

How to Check Assam HS Result 2026 on Official Website?

Visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter roll number, roll code, and captcha code.

The Assam HS 2nd Year Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

Students can also check the Assam HS Result 2026 through SMS if the website is slow or not opening. Type ASSAM12 followed by your roll number on the SMS app. Send the message to 5676750 or 56263. Assam Class 12 results will be received directly on phone through SMS.

Based on previous trends, Assam Board Class 12 results are usually announced in the last week of April. In 2025, the results were declared on April 30. The pass percentage was 81.03% for Arts, 84.88% for Science, 82.18% for Commerce, and 68.55% for Vocational stream students.