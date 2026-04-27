Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: To Be Announced On April 28 At 10:30 AM

Assam HS Class 12 Result Date, Time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 results tomorrow, April 28, at 10:30 am. An official press release will be issued earlier at 7:30 am ahead of the declaration. Students can check and download their marksheets from ndtv.com using their roll number.

The update was shared by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education on X, where he also extended his best wishes to students awaiting their results.

The results of the 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 will be declared tomorrow (28 April) at 10:30 AM, following an official press release at 7:30 AM. My best wishes to all candidates awaiting their results.@himantabiswa — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 27, 2026

How To Check Your Marksheet On NDTV Board Exam Page?

Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.

On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Check Your Result Via SMS

You can also check your result through SMS. Open the message box on your mobile phone and type ASSAM12 followed by your roll number. Send this message to 5676750 or 56263. After sending the SMS, your result will be delivered to you directly on your phone via message.

Pass Percentage Trend

The pass percentage over the years shows noticeable fluctuations. In 2025, the pass percentage stood at 79.26 per cent, a significant improvement compared to 88.64 per cent in 2024 and 72.69 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the pass rate was recorded at 92.90 per cent, while 2021 saw an exceptional 99.18% per cent pass percentage due to special assessment criteria. 84.84% per cent students passes in 2020. Overall, the data highlights year-to-year variations in pass outcomes over the last five years.