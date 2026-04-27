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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: To Be Announced On April 28 At 10:30 AM

Assam HS Class 12 Result Date, Time OUT: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the Class 12 results on April 28 at 10:30 am, with a press release at 7:30 am.

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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: To Be Announced On April 28 At 10:30 AM
The update was shared by Ranoj Pegu on X.com

Assam HS Class 12 Result Date, Time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 results tomorrow, April 28, at 10:30 am. An official press release will be issued earlier at 7:30 am ahead of the declaration. Students can check and download their marksheets from ndtv.com using their roll number.

The update was shared by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education on X, where he also extended his best wishes to students awaiting their results.

How To Check Your Marksheet On NDTV Board Exam Page?

Check Your Result Via SMS

You can also check your result through SMS. Open the message box on your mobile phone and type ASSAM12 followed by your roll number. Send this message to 5676750 or 56263. After sending the SMS, your result will be delivered to you directly on your phone via message.

Pass Percentage Trend

The pass percentage over the years shows noticeable fluctuations. In 2025, the pass percentage stood at 79.26 per cent, a significant improvement compared to 88.64 per cent in 2024 and 72.69 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the pass rate was recorded at 92.90 per cent, while 2021 saw an exceptional 99.18% per cent pass percentage due to special assessment criteria. 84.84% per cent students passes in 2020. Overall, the data highlights year-to-year variations in pass outcomes over the last five years.

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Assam Higher Secondary Final Examination Result 2026, Assam HS Class 12 Result, Assam HS Class 12 Result Date
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