Assam Board HSLC Results To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

Candidates are encouraged to visit the SEBA official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Candidates can check their results on the official website
Assam Board Class 10 Results 2025: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will soon announce the results of the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results through the official SEBA website, site.sebaonline.org/results. They can also check the results on NDTV website by entering their Roll Number and other details on the Education page.


Assam HSLC Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official websites: site.sebaonline.org
Step 2. Select the HSLC Result 2025 link on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page 
Step 4. Enter the roll number, registration number, and session
Step 5. Assam HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Check and download the mark sheet
Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

How to check Assam Board exam results on NDTV's results page?

  • NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Assam board exams this year.
  • A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.
  • You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details
  • Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

SEBA has also an official mobile app that allows you to check your results on your Android device.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the SEBA official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

