Assam Board HSLC Results To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

Assam Board Class 10 Results 2025: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will soon announce the results of the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results through the official SEBA website, site.sebaonline.org/results. They can also check the results on NDTV website by entering their Roll Number and other details on the Education page.



Assam HSLC Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official websites: site.sebaonline.org

Step 2. Select the HSLC Result 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter the roll number, registration number, and session

Step 5. Assam HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the mark sheet

Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

How to check Assam Board exam results on NDTV's results page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Assam board exams this year.

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

SEBA has also an official mobile app that allows you to check your results on your Android device.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the SEBA official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.