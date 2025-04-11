Assam Class 10 Result To Be Out Today: Here's How To Check On NDTV

The Assam board class 10 results, also known as High School Leaving Cerificate (HSLC), will be announced on Friday, April 11, 2025. The information was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by state's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. According to the schedule shared by the minister, the notification was released at 8 am, followed by the release of press note at 10.15 am and the result at 10.30 am. The result comes after days of confusion and claims about dates this week. This year the Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025.

Assam Class 10 Result: Track Live Updates

As per the notification posted by the Assam minister, the students will get their digital mark sheets after the results are declared. The government notification also said that Har copies of the mark sheets will be provided to successful students in "due course of time".

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬—𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 pic.twitter.com/uI3fZzEVyh — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 11, 2025

How to check results on NDTV's result page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Assam board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

Alternatively, students can also visit the official website of Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) - https://site.sebaonline.org/results - to check their results.

Last year, the HSLC 2024 results were announced on April 20, with a pass percentage of 75.7%. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the exams, with 3,17,317 passing. The top-performing stream was Science, with a pass percentage of 90.29%.