Assam Board HSLC Results 2026 Out: Here's How To Download Marksheet On DigiLocker

Assam Board HSLC Results 2026 Out: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) today declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026. Apart from the official website, sebaonline.org, students can also check their results and download their marksheets on DigiLocker. A total of 4,29,249 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 2,81,701 have passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent.

Download Class 10 Marksheet Using DigiLocker

Download the DigiLocker application on your phone or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Education' section and select your board.

Click on the 'Class 10 Marksheet' option.

Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

Big update for all Assam State School Education Board, Division-I students! Your Class X results will be available soon on DigiLocker.



Skip the paperwork and the long wait. Access your results securely and instantly with just a few taps.



No queues. No stress. Just success!… pic.twitter.com/5VNR3p4ItM — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 10, 2026

It is advisable to download the result PDF and keep it safe for future use.

Login Credentials Required

Students can also visit the link, results.digilocker.gov.in, directly. The Assam Board Class 10 marksheet download option will appear on the screen. Students must click on the 'view result' option and enter the required login credentials, such as class, roll number, and date of birth.

Assam Board Result On DigiLocker

Photo Credit: DigiLocker

It is advisable to keep the login details ready to access the Class 10 scorecards.

Jyotirmay Das from Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bajali, has secured the top position in the Class 10 board exams 2026 with a score of 591. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 63.98 per cent, according to the official data released by the board.