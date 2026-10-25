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Assam Announces 5,734 Vacancies Across Six Departments, Recruitment To Begin On February 1

Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma announces 5,734 vacancies across six departments, with the recruitment process set to begin on February 1, 2027.

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Assam Announces 5,734 Vacancies Across Six Departments, Recruitment To Begin On February 1
The recruitment process is set to begin on February 1, 2027.
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma has announced that the process to fill 5,734 vacancies across six departments will start on February 1, 2027. According to the announcement, the candidates will have proper three full months to prepare for the recruitment process before the vacancies are filled. 

The chief minister encouraged young aspirants to prepare and give their best to secure selection among the 5,734 posts. The recruitment drive will cover six departments such as Assam Police, the Forest Department, Home Guard, APRO, Fire and Emergency Services and Prisons. 

The chief minister said in a post on X"…and the jobs begin! On February 1, 2027, we will begin the process to fill up over 5,700 posts across 6 Departments." he also added "My young friends have 3 full months to prepare themselves and give their best to be selected as one among the 5,734."

Department-Wise Vacancy List

Candidates can check the department-wise vacancy distribution in the table below:

PostVacancies
Assam Police2,236
Forest Department1,307
Home Guard827
APRO684
Fire & Emergency Services489
Prisons191

Assam Police accounts for the largest share, with 2,236 posts. The Forest Department follows with 1,307 vacancies, while the Home Guard has 827 posts. APRO has 684 vacancies followed by Fire and Emergency Services accounts for 489 vacancies. The Prisons department has the remaining 191 vacancies. 

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