'Delhi's Spoken English Classes Working Wonders': Arvind Kejriwal Shares Video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Spoken English classes being organised in the government schools by saying the scheme is "working wonders". To prove his point, the chief minister shared a video of Delhi school students participating in an activity related to Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, another initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party government which is aimed at making the students future ready.

"Delhi govt's Spoken English classes are working wonders.... This is especially heartening for me. I remember feeling under confident about my English skills when I had just entered IIT... Now our children from Delhi govt schools may never have to feel like that...," the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi Government launched the 'Spoken English' course for students studying in government schools from June onwards last year and according to officials, the move is an important step towards making government schools a viable, high-quality alternative to expensive private schools.

According to a notification released by the Directorate of Education last year, the programme is being organised in collaboration with the British Council, India-McMillan Education, Academy for Computers Training (Gujarat) and Trinity College London.

The course is open for full-time regular students who have taken part in Class 10 board exams and have passed the pre-board exams in three subjects with English as a subject.

In a recent report issued by NITI Aayog, Delhi is ranked at the top in the field of education under the UT category.

Major schemes introduced by the Delhi government in school education sector include Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, Happiness Curriculum, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education for girl students.

From next year, students enrolled in Delhi schools will also benefit from a "Patriotism Course" envisioned by Delhi government to ensure that they grow up to become "responsible citizens who are proud of their country".

