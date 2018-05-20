Delhi Starts 'Spoken English' Course For Government School Students

According to a notification released by the Directorate of Education, NCR, Delhi, the programme has been organised in collaboration with the British Council, India-McMillan Education, Academy for Computers Training (Gujarat) and Trinity College London.
The last date for enrolment is May 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
"The course will be conducted from June 2018 in selected schools by teachers from British Council, India-McMillan Education, Academy for Computers Training (Gujarat) and Trinity College London," said the notification.
The course is open for full-time regular students who have taken part in Class 10 board exams and have passed the pre-board exams in three subjects with English as a subject.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his happiness over the decision.
"Government school students mostly come from economically poor backgrounds. When I meet them, this was their biggest demand - Sir, 'hame English bolna sikhwa dijiye.' (Sir, help us to learn spoken English). I am so happy this course is now starting for government school students," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
Govt school students mostly come from economically poor backgrounds. When i meet them, this was their biggest demand - sir, hame english bolna sikhwa dijiye. I am so happy this course is now starting for govt school students. pic.twitter.com/zrJcCmWfGf- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2018
The Delhi govt is launching a 'Spoken English' course for children studying in govt schools from June onwards.- Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) May 20, 2018
This is an important step towards making govt schools a viable, high-quality alternative to expensive private schools. pic.twitter.com/YHu37MRyqY
(With Inputs from IANS)
After aggressive efforts like #ReadingMelas & #AAPKaMissionBuniyaad towards closing the gap of 74% #DelhiGovtSchool students not being able to read their textbooks, @Minister_Edu@msisodia brings another effort to make students confident & parents proud- Bhaskar Sharma (@FromBhaskar) May 20, 2018Comments'Spoken English Course' pic.twitter.com/VMYEvjbFaU
Click here for more Education News