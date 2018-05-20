Delhi Starts 'Spoken English' Course For Government School Students

The Delhi government is inviting applications from government school students for enrolment in the 'Spoken English' course to enhance their language speaking skills.

Education | | Updated: May 20, 2018 15:21 IST
The last date for enrolment is May 23

New Delhi:  The Delhi Government is launching a 'Spoken English' course for students studying in government schools from June onwards. According to officials, this is an important step towards making government schools a viable, high-quality alternative to expensive private schools.

According to a notification released by the Directorate of Education, NCR, Delhi, the programme has been organised in collaboration with the British Council, India-McMillan Education, Academy for Computers Training (Gujarat) and Trinity College London.

The last date for enrolment is May 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

"The course will be conducted from June 2018 in selected schools by teachers from British Council, India-McMillan Education, Academy for Computers Training (Gujarat) and Trinity College London," said the notification.

The course is open for full-time regular students who have taken part in Class 10 board exams and have passed the pre-board exams in three subjects with English as a subject.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his happiness over the decision.

"Government school students mostly come from economically poor backgrounds. When I meet them, this was their biggest demand - Sir, 'hame English bolna sikhwa dijiye.' (Sir, help us to learn spoken English). I am so happy this course is now starting for government school students," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
   (With Inputs from IANS)

Delhi GovernmentSpoken English Course

