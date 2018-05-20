Delhi Starts 'Spoken English' Course For Government School Students

The last date for enrolment is May 23

Govt school students mostly come from economically poor backgrounds. When i meet them, this was their biggest demand - sir, hame english bolna sikhwa dijiye. I am so happy this course is now starting for govt school students. pic.twitter.com/zrJcCmWfGf - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2018

The Delhi govt is launching a 'Spoken English' course for children studying in govt schools from June onwards.



This is an important step towards making govt schools a viable, high-quality alternative to expensive private schools. pic.twitter.com/YHu37MRyqY - Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) May 20, 2018

After aggressive efforts like #ReadingMelas & #AAPKaMissionBuniyaad towards closing the gap of 74% #DelhiGovtSchool students not being able to read their textbooks, @Minister_Edu@msisodia brings another effort to make students confident & parents proud



'Spoken English Course' pic.twitter.com/VMYEvjbFaU - Bhaskar Sharma (@FromBhaskar) May 20, 2018