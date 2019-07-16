15-Day 'Happiness Utsav' Begins In Delhi Schools

Schools will organise activities like dramas, poetry recitation and exhibitions as part of the programme.

Beginning Tuesday, the Directorate of Education of Delhi is organising a 15-day "Happiness Utsav" across all its schools to celebrate the first year of the "happiness curriculum". "The Delhi government is organising the 'Happiness Utsav' to mark the first year of the curriculum's launch," said Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

The first 50 minutes of each school day will be dedicated to the festival with all students of the Delhi government schools taking part in it, according to a statement issued here. The festival will conclude on July 31.

The Happiness Utsav was launched across all 1,031 schools of the directorate to celebrate the success of the 'happiness curriculum' and the positive impact it made on the children studying in government schools.

Every morning, the assembly session and the first period will be dedicated to the activities related to the festival. Dignitaries, alumni and parents have been invited by the schools to witness the festival.

"Every day, lakhs of children across the city from Classes 1 to 8 will in their respective school assemblies take part in the activities, which will encourage them to reflect on their emotion and thought process," Mr Sisodia said.

Schools will organise activities like 'nataks' (dramas), poetry recitation and exhibitions as part of the programme.

The final ceremony will be attended by the Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

To celebrate one year of #HappinessClass in our govt. schools to connect with self & transform, we bring a 15 day festival in all schools, starting today!



Do search #HappinessFest2019 on @Twitter & follow @HappinessDelhi for daily updates pic.twitter.com/9iNFH9PcrU - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 16, 2019

