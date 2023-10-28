Applications Open For The Post Of Administrator (CRC) On Contractual Basis, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) invites applications for Administrator (CRC) on contractual basis. The vacancy is open for a position at Central Registration Centre, Corporate Bhawan, IICA, Manesar, near Gurgaon, Haryana. The job role will be entitled for a consolidated pay of Rs 1,25,000.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the ICSI by October 31, 2023.

Eligibility

Candidates between the age group of 40-55 years who are either a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) or have a two years Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Management are eligible to apply.

Besides this the candidates must also have a minimum 10 years experience in Government Organisation/ Autonomous Body/Educational Institution/ University/ Statutory Body/ Large Public Sector Undertaking/Large Private Sector Company or combination of both. Preference would be given to candidates with Human Resource background having experience in managing human resources or 3 years working experience as Floor Manager in any of the Center of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Job role

The Job role would require the candidate to oversee the general administration, office maintenance and general discipline etc. He/she will be required for recruitment of executives as per the demand of work, monitoring office operations and procedures, on the job training, capacity building workshops for executives from time to time, monitoring and forwarding the attendance record of the persons working among others.