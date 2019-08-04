Allotment Result Announced For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Exam (APEAMCET)

APEAMCET Seat Allotment 2019: Know How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the allotment result of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET. The allotment list is available on the official website of APSCHE. Candidates need to login to the portal using their registration ID and password and download the allotment result. College-wise allotment details have also been released by the Council. As per the latest update by the Council, the allotment list was supposed to be released after 6 pm today.

APEAMCET Allotment Result

This year the Council has delayed the counselling process twice. After completing the registration process, the council released dates for web-option exercising twice, only to withdraw them later. It seems that the Council has pulled itself together finally and will be completing the counselling process within a week.

Candidates who had secured AP EAMCET ranks between 1 to 35,000 allowed the choice-filling process till July 29, 2019 at 6 am. From rank 35001 to 8000, choice-filling process was scheduled from July 29 to July 30 and for ranks 80001 and above, the choice-filing process was scheduled from July 31 to August 1.

