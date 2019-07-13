AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Released On Official Website

AP SSC supplementary result has been released on bseap.org

AP SSC Supplementary Result: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the result for SSC Supplementary exam. The result is available on the board's official website. Students who appeared for the Advanced Supplementary Exam (ASE) can check their result from the official website. The AP SSC Supplementary exam was conducted from June 17 to June 29, 2019.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BSEAP website, bseap.org

Step two: Click on the link for SSC ASE June 2019 Results.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

BSEAP had released AP SSC result on May 14, 2019. 94.88 per cent students cleared the AP SSC exam this year. The pass percentage for girls was 95.09 per cent and pass percentage for boys was 94.68 per cent.

Out of 11 thousand schools in the State, a total of 5464 schools had registered 100 per cent result this year in annual SSC board exams.

Among all the districts in the State, highest pass percentage was recorded for the East Godavari district where 98.19 per cent students cleared the SSC exam in this district. The least performance was recorded in Nellore district (83.19 per cent).

