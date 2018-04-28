AP SSC Result 2018 To Be Declared Tomorrow At Bseap.org

The result will be announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh. Students should be ready with their examination hall ticket before the result declaration to be able to check the results easily. The result will also be available on thrid party websites such as manabadi.com.
The result will be available for download at www.bseap.org. It is expected that like Inter results, the board may declare 10th result on app and fiber TV too. However, no announcement has been made in this regard so far.
This year, BIEAP had made AP Inter result available through multiple media which included website, mobile app, and Fiber TV.
The neighboring state of Telangana has already declared the SSC examination result 2018. 83.78 per cent students passed in TS SSC Exam 2018.
