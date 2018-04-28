AP SSC Result 2018 To Be Declared Tomorrow At Bseap.org

Andhra Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be declared tomorrow.

Education | | Updated: April 28, 2018 13:02 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AP SSC Result 2018 To Be Declared Tomorrow At Bseap.org

AP SSC Result 2018 To Be Declared Tomorrow At Bseap.org

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be declared tomorrow. according to reports in local media outlets, the board has completed the process of evaluation and is now overseeing the process of uploading the result on the servers to avoid any last minute technical glitches. The result will be made available on the official BSEAP website. As per a notice on the website, the result will be available at 11:00 am. 

The result will be announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh. Students should be ready with their examination hall ticket before the result declaration to be able to check the results easily. The result will also be available on thrid party websites such as manabadi.com. 

The result will be available for download at www.bseap.org. It is expected that like Inter results, the board may declare 10th result on app and fiber TV too. However, no announcement has been made in this regard so far.  

This year, BIEAP had made AP Inter result available through multiple media which included website, mobile app, and Fiber TV. 

The neighboring state of Telangana has already declared the SSC examination result 2018. 83.78 per cent students passed in TS SSC Exam 2018. 

Comments
Last year the AP SSC Results were declared on May 6, 2017. 

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BSEAPSSC Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................