TS SSC Result 2018 Declared At Results.cgg.gov.in; 83.78 Per Cent Students Pass

Share EMAIL PRINT TS SSC Result 2018 Declared At Results.cgg.gov.in New Delhi: Telangana Class 10 result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official results portal for the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana. The Telangana SSC exam was conducted in March 2018. The class 10 result was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari. More than 5.83 lakh students had appeared for the SSC examination in Telangana this year. 5.34 lakh students have qualified in the SSC exams. The overall pass percentgae is 83.78%. Girls have outnumbered boys with 85.14 pass percentage for girls. The pass percentage for boys is 82.46.



21 schools got zero pass percentage. BC Welfare Schools have emerged with the best results in the state with pass percentage of 96.18 per cent. Private schools are fifth in terms of pass percentage.



Telangana SSC Results 2018 Today: Live Updates​



How to check TS SSC Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official result portal for BSE, Telangana: www.results.cgg.gov.in.



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Enter your hall ticket number.



Step four: Click on submit and view your result.



The website servers might be slow because of the heavy traffic and the website might take time to load. Students are suggested to not be impatient and log in on the website after some time. Alternatively, students can check TS SSC result on third party result portals too like www.manabadi.co.in.



