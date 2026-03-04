Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2026 Registration Begins, Apply Here

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has opened the application window for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

The entrance examination assesses students' eligibility for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2026: Important Dates

Application window opens: March 3

Last date to apply: April 4

Examination date: April 25

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 10, SSC, or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

AP POLYCET 2026: How To Apply Online

Visit the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in

Click on the "Online Application" link on the homepage

Register using your mobile number (for non-SSC candidates) or hall ticket number

Enter the required personal and academic details

Pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form

Download and retain a copy of the submitted application form for future reference

Examination Details

AP POLYCET 2026 will be conducted in offline mode on April 25 in a single shift at multiple examination centres across the state.