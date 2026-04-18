Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out, Exam On April 25

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has issued the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 today. Registered candidates can download their AP POLYCET admit cards from the official website, polycetap.ap.gov.in. The board will conduct the AP Polytechnic exam on April 25, 2026.

The AP POLYCET exam is conducted for the candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, or technology related fields offered at Polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27. Registered candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Given below are the steps to download the AP POLYCET 2026 hall ticket.

Candidates must visit the official website, polycetap.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Print Hall Ticket Tab'.

Enter your Class 10 hall ticket number or mobile number

Fill in your tenth passing or appearing year

Verify the CAPTCHA Code

Click on 'View and Print Hall Ticket'

AP POLYCET Login Window

The AP POLYCET login window asks candidates to fill in their Class 10 exam hall ticket or mobile number, and Class 10th passing or appearing year. Check the image of the hall ticket download window below.

Hall Ticket Download Window

Without the AP POLYCET hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

AP POLYCET 2026 Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, the AP Polytechnic offline test will be of objective type, consisting of 120 questions. There will be 50 questions from Mathematics, 40 questions from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry. Each question carries one mark, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Students will be given two hours (120 minutes) to complete the exam.

The AP POLYCET question paper will be designed based on the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2026, according to the official document.