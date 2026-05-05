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AP POLYCET 2026: Girls Outshine Boys, Overall Pass Percentage At 91.37 Per Cent

AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card: Of the 1,63,008 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,48,950 were declared successful, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.37 per cent.

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AP POLYCET 2026: Girls Outshine Boys, Overall Pass Percentage At 91.37 Per Cent
Results can also be accessed via WhatsApp (Mana Mitra) by sending a "Hi" to 9552300009.

AP POLYCET 2026 Results: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, declared the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 results today, May 5. Girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage, achieving a success rate of 93.57 per cent.

Of the 1,63,008 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,48,950 were declared successful, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.37 per cent.

Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website, polycetap.ap.gov.in. Results can also be accessed via WhatsApp (Mana Mitra) by sending a "Hi" to 9552300009.

Top-Performing Districts

  1. Alluri Sitharama Raju (99.11%)
  2. Polavaram (95.46%)
  3. Parvathipuram Manyam (93.45%)

How To Download AP Polycet Rank Card?

  • Visit the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in.
  • Enter your Hall ticket number and click on "View Rank Card".
  • Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

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