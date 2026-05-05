AP POLYCET 2026: Girls Outshine Boys, Overall Pass Percentage At 91.37 Per Cent

AP POLYCET 2026 Results: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, declared the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 results today, May 5. Girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage, achieving a success rate of 93.57 per cent.

Of the 1,63,008 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,48,950 were declared successful, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.37 per cent.

Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website, polycetap.ap.gov.in. Results can also be accessed via WhatsApp (Mana Mitra) by sending a "Hi" to 9552300009.

Top-Performing Districts

Alluri Sitharama Raju (99.11%) Polavaram (95.46%) Parvathipuram Manyam (93.45%)

🔊 AP POLYCET–2026 Results Announced! 📢

This year, a record 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on 25.04.2026 — the highest participation ever. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.



👏 Delighted… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 5, 2026

How To Download AP Polycet Rank Card?

Visit the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in.

Enter your Hall ticket number and click on "View Rank Card".

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link