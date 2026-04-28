AP POLYCET 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out; Objection Window Open Till April 28

AP POLYCET 2026 Answer Key Out: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (SBTET AP) has released the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to compare their responses and estimate their scores.

The provisional answer key for AP POLYCET 2026 is available on the official website, polycetap.ap.gov.in. Students can download the answer keys for all sets and use them to cross-check their answers and calculate their probable marks.

To download the answer key, students need to visit the official website and click on the AP POLYCET 2026 Answer Key link. After that, they should select their booklet set, which can be A, B, C or D, download the PDF file, and check the answers to estimate their score.

The board has also provided an option for students who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key. They can raise objections, and the objection window will remain open until April 28, 5 pm.

Students who wish to raise objections must provide specific details such as their hall ticket number, question paper set, question number, the suggested correct answer, and a valid supporting explanation or proof.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more updates and notifications related to the exam.