Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Result 2026 OUT: How To Download Rank Card

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Result 2026 OUT: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, released the AP POLYCET Result 2026 on May 5 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download their rank cards online using their hall ticket number. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.37%, reflecting strong performance by students across the state. Girls once again outperformed boys, recording an impressive 93.57% pass percentage. District-wise, Alluri Sitharama Raju emerged as the top performer with 99.11%, followed by Polavaram (95.46%) and Parvathipuram Manyam (93.45%). The result also received appreciation from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who congratulated successful candidates and encouraged others to stay determined.

Download Link: AP POLCYCET Result 2026 Download Link

AP POLYCET 2026: Girls Outshine Boys

Girls have once again performed better than boys in the AP POLYCET 2026 results. The pass percentage for girls stood at 93.57%, which is higher compared to boys. This highlights the consistent academic performance of female candidates in technical education. The overall result trends show a strong participation and success rate among girls across the state.

Steps to Download AP POLYCET Result 2026

Go to the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "POLYCET Rank Card" option

Now, enter your "AP POLYCET -2026 Hall Ticket No."

AP POLYCET Rank Card will be open

Check it carefully and download it for future use.

Details Mentioned on AP POLYCET Result 2026

Candidates will find the following details on the following AP POLYCET Result 2026:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Date of birth

Appeared Stream

Marks and Rank Secured

Candidates are advised to download their AP POLYCET 2026 rank card and verify all details carefully for accuracy.