AP POLYCET 2025 Result To Be Out Shortly, Here's Direct Link To Check

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will declare the results for the AP POLYCET 2025 today. This follows the release of the final answer key yesterday. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access the final answer key by visiting the official website - polycetap.nic.in. The final key, which will be used for result declaration on May 10, incorporates revisions made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional key.

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key: How To Download

Candidates can easily access the final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official website, polycetap.nic.in

Navigate to the 'notification' section

Select the link titled 'Final Key of POLYCET 2025 Entrance Test'

The answer key will appear in a PDF document

Check and save the key for future use

Estimating Scores Using Final Answer Key

Before the release of the result, candidates can estimate their scores based on the the final answer key.

According to the marking scheme, each correct answer earns one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

About the AP POLYCET 2025 Exam

The AP POLYCET 2025 exam was held on April 30 from 11am to 1pm, across various centres in the state. This entrance test is held for students seeking admission to diploma courses in both government and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, including the result announcement, which is scheduled for today, May 10.