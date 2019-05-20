AP LAWCET Result 2019 Declared; Here's How To Check

AP LAWCET result 2019 announced @ sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET 2019 results have been declared today, May 20, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam may check their AP LAWCET results on the official website of LAWCET, sche.ap.gov.in. LAWCET 2019 is a common entrance test conducted for admissions in various Law colleges in Andhra Pradesh. AP LAWCET exam was held on May 6, 2019. It was conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf on Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is held for 8804 seats across the state.

AP LAWCET Results 2019 : Direct link

Click on this direct link to download your AP LAWCET results 2016:

AP LAWCET Results direct link

AP LAWCET Results 2019 : How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your AP LAWCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP LAWCET link

Step 3: Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter your registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number.

Step 6: Click on view result button. Your results will be declared on the screen.

Candidates may download their result for future reference.

