AP LAWCET 2018 Result Released

AP LAWCET 2018 Result: Know How To Check

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu has declared the AP LAWCET 2018 result. The University had conducted the result on behalf of APSCHE. Candidates can check the result at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Results have also been declared for AP PGLCET 2018. Last year the result was declared on May 9, 2017. AP LAWCET is the entrance test conducted for admission to first year of 5-year LL.B / 3-year LL.B and AP PGLCET is the entrance test conducted for first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M / M.L. The exam was held at 16 different centres across Andhra Pradesh.Students can check the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2018 result by using their registration number and hall ticket number.After result declaration, the council will begin the process of counseling. Counseling will be done on the basis of rank secured in the exam by a candidate. A candidate's rank is based entirely on the marks scored in the entrance exam. The schedule and other information about the counseling procedure would be updated on the official website shortly.

