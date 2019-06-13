Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result Today: Direct Links Here

AP Inter Supply Result: Know How To Check

Andhra Pradesh inter supplementary exam result is expected today. The inter supply exam or the IPASE exam as it is also referred to as, was held for those candidates who did not qualify the general inter first year and second year exam.The inter results for both first year and second year students were declared in April. As per the official update, for recounting and reverification of results candidates can apply from June 14 to June 22. Close to 4 lakh students were eligible for the inter supply exam this year.

AP Inter Supply Result- 1st year

AP Inter Supply Result- 2nd year

AP Inter Supply Result- 1st year (vocational)

AP Inter Supply Result- 2nd year (vocational)

AP inter supplementary result 2019: How to check

Candidates who are searching for the AP Intermediate result may follow the steps given here to check their results:

Follow the steps given here to check your results:

Step 1: Go to any of the links mentioned above

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 3: Click "Get result"

Step 4: Get the AP inter supply result

Last year the Board had declared the supplementary exam result on June 12.

This year more than 10 lakh students in total had appeared for the Inter board exams in Andhra Pradesh this year out of which 6.3 Lakh have passed.While 72% students passed in AP Inter second year, 60% students passed in AP Inter 1st year exam. 9,340 students got 10 CGPA. More than 99,000 students got 9 CGPA. 73,000 students got 8 CGPA. Krishna district topped in both Inter 1st year and Inter 2nd year.

Click here for more Education News