Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary Result 2018 Declared AP inter supplementary results have been declared. The result is available at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate board at bieap.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP Inter Supply Result 2018 Declared: Know How To Check New Delhi: AP inter supplementary results have been declared. Intermediate supplementary results for both 1st and 2nd year have been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP). The result is available at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate board at bieap.gov.in. The exam was held in May 2018 after the declaration of annual board exam results of first year and second year students. The result is available on the official website of the Board as well as at manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.



In addition to the RTGS website, the government declared the result at Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App. Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi released the inter results at Vishakhapatnam and Rajahmundry.



Immediately after downloading the AP intermediate supplementary result 2018, candidates should check important entries made in the online result page. Candidates should keep a printout of the result page for future reference, till official mark sheet and pass certificate are issued by BIEAP.



