AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now

On behalf of APSCHE, JNTUA has successfully conducted APECET 2015, APECET 2016 and APECET 2017.
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket: How to download
Follow these steps given here to download your hall ticket:
Step One: Go to the official website of APECET 2018, sche.ap.gov.in/ecet
Step Two: Click on the hall ticket link from homepage
Step Three: On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy).
Step Four: Submit the details and download your hall ticket
The APECET 2018 examination will be held for 200 Marks with 200 Objective type questions.
AP ECET 2018: Upcoming important dates
Date of AP ECET - 2018 examination: May 3, 2018 (Thursday)
Time of Examination: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM
Declaration of Preliminary Key: May 5, 2018 (Saturday)
Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: May 7, 2018 (Monday)
