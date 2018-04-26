AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now AP SCHE has released APECET 2018 hall ticket on the official exam website of the council.

APECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now APECET 2018 Hall Ticket: AP SCHE has released



On behalf of APSCHE, JNTUA has successfully conducted APECET 2015, APECET 2016 and

AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket: How to download

Follow these steps given here to download your hall ticket:



Step One: Go to the official website of APECET 2018, sche.ap.gov.in/ecet



Step Two: Click on the hall ticket link from homepage



Step Three: On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy).



Step Four: Submit the details and download your hall ticket



The APECET 2018 examination will be held for 200 Marks with 200 Objective type questions.



AP ECET 2018: Upcoming important dates



Date of AP ECET - 2018 examination: May 3, 2018 (Thursday)



Time of Examination: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM



Declaration of Preliminary Key: May 5, 2018 (Saturday)



Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: May 7, 2018 (Monday)



Declaration of AP ECET 2018 results: May 10, 2018 (Thursday)



Click here for more



