AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now

AP SCHE has released APECET 2018 hall ticket on the official exam website of the council.

Education | | Updated: April 26, 2018 13:49 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now

APECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now

APECET 2018 Hall Ticket: AP SCHE has released APECET 2018 hall ticket on the official exam website of the council. APECET or Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test is a Common Entrance Test designated in full as for Diploma Holders and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree Holders and is conducted by JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE). AP ECET 2018 exam will be held on May 3 and the results are expected to be released on May 10.

On behalf of APSCHE, JNTUA has successfully conducted APECET 2015, APECET 2016 and APECET 2017
 

AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket: How to download


Follow these steps given here to download your hall ticket:

Step One: Go to the official website of APECET 2018, sche.ap.gov.in/ecet

Step Two: Click on the hall ticket link from homepage

Step Three: On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy).

Step Four: Submit the details and download your hall ticket

The APECET 2018 examination will be held for 200 Marks with 200 Objective type questions.

AP ECET 2018: Upcoming important dates

Date of AP ECET - 2018 examination: May 3, 2018 (Thursday)

Time of Examination: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Declaration of Preliminary Key: May 5, 2018 (Saturday)

Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: May 7, 2018 (Monday)

Comments
Declaration of AP ECET 2018 results: May 10, 2018 (Thursday)

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AP ECET Hall TicketAP ECET

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................