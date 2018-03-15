APECET 2018: Online Registrations Begins Online registration has begun for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET 2018). The exam will be held on 3 May 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT APECET 2018: Know How To Apply, Eligibility, Application Fee, Other Details New Delhi: Online registration has begun for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET 2018). The exam will be held on 3 May 2018. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can directly go to sche.ap.gov.in/ecet. The last date for submission of applications is 14 April 2018. 'A.P. Common Entrance Test (APECET-2018) will be conducted on 03-05-2018 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. candidates for the academic year 2018-19,' reads the official notification.



The exam will be held in online mode only and mock tests are available online to acquaint students with the online exam procedure. Images of the online answer scripts of APECET -2018 will be preserved for six months from the date of publication of results after which time they shall be disposed.



'Admission to 85% of the seats in each course shall be reserved for the local candidates and the remaining 15% of the seats shall be un-reserved seats as specified in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, 1974 as subsequently amended. The lateral entry seats in case of Un-Aided Private Professional institutions (Minority & non-Minority) are 20% over and above the sanctioned intake into the course. In case of University Colleges the lateral entry seats are 10% over and above the sanctioned intake into the course.'



For lateral entry seats, candidates with BSc (Mathematics) will be considered for admission only after exhausting all the qualified diploma holders.



The qualifying marks for APECET 2018 will be 25% of the total mark (consisting of four subjects; however it will be three subjects for Maths paper). However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.



Aadhaar card number is mandatory for registration.



Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 14 April 2018

Last date for submission of application with late fee of Rs 1000: 21 April 2018

Correction of online application data: 15-23 April 2018

Download Hall Ticket: 25 April 2018 onwards

Declaration of Preliminary Answer Key: 5 May 2018

Declaration of Results: 10 May 2018



