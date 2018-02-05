Anna University Results Declared @ Annauniv.edu; Know How To Check Anna University, Chennai, Office of the Controller of Examination has declared the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs exams.

Share EMAIL PRINT Anna University Results Declared @ Annauniv.edu; Know How To Check New Delhi: Anna University, Chennai, Office of the Controller of Examination has declared the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs exams. The Anna University results are available at various servers hosted at annauniv.edu. Anna University has now declared the first semester results. The university has declared the other



Anna University results available at various servers of annauniv.edu, like coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.edu.

The candidates may check their results following these steps:



Step One: Go to any of this servers: coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.edu

Step Two: Enter your Registration number (in some cases the candidates will have to enter their date of birth too)

Step Three: Submit and check your results.



If the server of Anna University is not responding, the students are advised to check the results after sometime.



