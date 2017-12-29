'Anna University Results 2017 Declared': Website Not Responding

Official website of Anna University is not responding at the moment. But as per other sections of media, the University has released results for odd semesters. The University has declared results for the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters. Candidates awaiting the result at the official website annauniv.edu. As per the sources, results have been announced for the examinations held in November and December 2017. Twitter handles which claim to provide latest announcements made by the University are also carrying the same news.Anna University, Chennai announced new dates for the exams it postponed due the rains on November 3. According to the dates announced by Anna University, the re-scheduled exams were conducted November 11, 2017. The Hindu reported that the Schools will remain closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts on Monday. Due to heavy rain in the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai based Anna University and University of Madras announced cancellation of their semester exams which were scheduled to be conducted on November 3.Candidates are suggested to wait for the official website to load properly and check the result.