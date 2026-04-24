Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 Not On April 25, Confirms School Education Department

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has clarified that the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2026 will not be released on April 25. They dismiss viral claims as false. Officials confirmed that no official result date has been announced so far. Students should avoid believing unverified information circulating online.

The results are likely to be declared by the end of April. Once released, candidates can check their scores on NDTV Education Portal.

AP SSC Results 2026: Government Warns Against Fake Result Date News

The Department of Government Examinations has issued a strong warning against misleading information being circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups. Authorities have clearly stated that any claim regarding the release of results on April 25 is completely incorrect.

Officials emphasised that the result date will be announced only through official channels at the appropriate time. Students, parents, and teachers have been advised to rely solely on verified updates. The department has also made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found sharing fake news regarding the AP SSC results.

How To Download BSE AP SSC Result 2026?

Students can check and download their AP SSC Marks Memo 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the link "SSC Public Examination March 2026 Result"

Enter the hall ticket number and required details

Click on the Submit button

The AP SSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download the marks memo and take a printout for future reference

AP SSC Results: Previous Year Performance



In 2025, around 6.14 lakh students appeared for the examinations, and over 4.98 lakh passed, recording a pass percentage of 81.14%. Parvathipuram Manyam district topped with 93.90%, while several schools achieved a 100% result.

Girls outperformed boys, securing 84.09% compared to 78.31%.