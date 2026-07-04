Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry Extended Till July 5, Seat Allotment On July 7

The AP POLYCET 2026 counselling process has received an important update for diploma aspirants. The Department of Technical Education has extended the AP POLYCET 2026 web options entry schedule. This gives candidates extra time to complete and modify their college preferences. As per the revised schedule, candidates can exercise their web options until July 5, while the seat allotment result will be announced on July 7, 2026. Students who have completed the registration and certificate verification process are advised to use this extended window carefully.

AP POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry

During the web options process, candidates can select their preferred polytechnic colleges and diploma branches based on their interests and career goals. Applicants can choose multiple colleges and courses, but they should arrange their preferences wisely. The final seat allotment will depend on the order of options entered, the candidate's rank, reservation policy, and seat availability. Once the options are finalized, students should save, submit, and lock their preferences before the deadline.

How to Complete AP POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry?

Visit the official AP POLYCET counselling website at apsbtet.ap.gov.in.

Click on the Candidate Login link.

Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Select preferred colleges and diploma courses.

Arrange the options in the desired order.

Save and submit the choices.

Lock the options and download the confirmation slip for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule

Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment: June 24 to July 2, 2026

Certificate Verification at Help Line Centres: June 25 to July 3, 2026

Web Options Entry: June 29 to July 5, 2026

Change/Edit Web Options: July 5, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: July 7, 2026

Self-Reporting and Reporting at Colleges: July 8 to July 11, 2026

Commencement of Classes: July 8, 2026

Candidates should keep checking the official counselling portal regularly for any further updates regarding the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2026 admission process. Those allotted seats must complete the self-reporting and college reporting formalities within the prescribed dates to confirm their admission.