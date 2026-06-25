AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Starts: Apply Till June 30, Check Schedule Here

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling: The Department of Higher Education has started the AP POLYCET 2026 first phase counselling process from June 24 and it will continue till July 4 for admissions to diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Eligible candidates can complete online certificate verification, fee payment and web option entry through the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

According to the notification, candidates can register and pay the processing fee till June 30, while web options can be exercised from June 29 to July 3. Seat allotment results will be announced on July 6.

Direct Link: AP POLYCET Counselling 2026

How To Apply For AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling?

Visit the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "Online Certificates Verification & Fee Payment" link.

Enter the AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Number, Rank, and Aadhaar Number.

Verify all the details displayed on the screen.

Complete the candidate registration and pay the counselling fee online.

Eligible candidates can then exercise web options between June 29 and July 3, 2026.

Save and freeze the choices carefully before the deadline.

Important Dates For AP POLYCET Counselling 2026

Online Certificate Verification and Fee Payment: June 24 to June 30, 2026

June 24 to June 30, 2026 Certificate Verification at Help Line Centres: June 25 to July 1, 2026

June 25 to July 1, 2026 Web Options Entry: June 29 to July 3, 2026

June 29 to July 3, 2026 Change of Web Options: July 4, 2026

July 4, 2026 Release of Seat Allotment: July 6, 2026

July 6, 2026 Self-Reporting and Reporting at College: July 7 to July 10, 2026

July 7 to July 10, 2026 Commencement of Classes: July 7, 2026

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: Processing Fee

The counselling processing fee for OC and BC category candidates is Rs 700, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates allotted seats in government and aided polytechnics must pay a tuition fee of Rs 4,700. For private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges, the annual tuition fee is Rs 25,000.