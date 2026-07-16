Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Final Phase Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Check Registration, Seat Allotment Dates

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: The Department of Higher Education has released the detailed notification for the AP POLYCET Final Phase Counselling 2026 for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the 2026-27 academic session. The final phase registration and online certificate verification will begin on July 16 and continue till July 18, while candidates can exercise web options until July 20.

The web options editing window will open on July 21, and the seat allotment result will be announced on July 24. Students allotted seats must complete both self-reporting and reporting at the allotted colleges between July 25 and July 29.

AP POLYCET Final Phase Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Online certificate verification and fee payment: July 16 to July 18, 2026

July 16 to July 18, 2026 Certificate verification at Help Line Centres (if required): July 16 to July 19, 2026

July 16 to July 19, 2026 Web options entry: July 16 to July 20, 2026

July 16 to July 20, 2026 Editing of web options: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Seat allotment result: July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 Self-reporting and reporting at allotted colleges: July 25 to July 29, 2026

Candidates who participated in the first phase but wish to compete for better or newly available seats must submit fresh web options. There will be no special category certificate verification in the final phase.

AP POLYCET Final Phase Counselling 2026: Documents Required

APPOLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket

APPOLYCET 2026 Rank Card

Aadhaar Card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from Class 4 to Class 10

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Minority Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023 (for fee reimbursement)

EWS Certificate for 2026-27 (for eligible OC candidates)

Residence Certificate (for private candidates)

Parents' residence/employer certificate for non-local candidates, wherever applicable.

Candidates are advised to complete all counselling formalities within the scheduled dates and carefully fill their web options to improve their chances of securing a preferred polytechnic seat.