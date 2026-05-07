Andhra Pradesh LAWCET 2026 Answer Key Released: Check Direct Link, Response Sheets Here

AP LAWCET 2026 Answer Key Released: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the AP LAWCET 2026 preliminary answer key for both 3-year and 5-year LLB courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key PDF from the official website. The preliminary answer key has been released in PDF format, so no login credentials are required to access it. Along with the answer key, APSCHE has also issued the response sheets of candidates. Those who find any errors in the provisional answers can submit objections online till May 9, 2026.

Direct Link: AP LAWCET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key

Steps to Check AP LAWCET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key 2026

Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys" link

Select your course accordingly 3-year or 5-year LLB

Download your answer key and if you find any discrepancy, you can raise objection

AP LAWCET 2026 Raise Objection 2026

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer mentioned in the provisional key can submit their objections online through the official website. To raise objections, candidates need to provide valid proof or supporting documents for the challenged answer. The objection facility will remain available till May 9, 2026. After reviewing all objections, APSCHE will release the final answer key for AP LAWCET 2026.

Direct Link: AP LAWCET 2026 Objection Window Link

AP LAWCET 2026 Response Sheets Released

Along with the preliminary answer key, APSCHE has also released the AP LAWCET 2026 response sheets for candidates. Applicants can check their recorded responses by visiting the official website and entering the required login credentials. The response sheet will help candidates compare their answers with the preliminary answer key and estimate their probable scores.