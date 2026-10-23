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Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check 1st, 2nd Year Theory Exam Schedule

The AP Intermediate board date sheet 2027 for 1st and 2nd year exam has been released on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The first-year exam 2027 will be held from February 24 to March 15, 2027.

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Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check 1st, 2nd Year Theory Exam Schedule
The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon across all the centres.
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AP Intermediate Examination 2027: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate exam timetable 2027 for 1st and 2nd year students. Students appearing for the board examination can now download the date sheet from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in

According to the official exam schedule, the AP Inter first-year board examination 2027 is set to be conducted from February 24 to March 15, 2027. Whereas, the AP Inter 2nd year exam will be held from February 25 to March 16, 2027.

As per the released schedule, the first-year and second-year examination will be conducted in a single session. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon across all the centres. 

AP Intermediate 1st Year Date Sheet 2027

Students appearing for the first-year board examination can check the important subject-wise dates in the table below:

DateSubjectStudent Category
February 24, 2027
  • Languages (10)-Paper-I (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian)
  • Subjects (8) Paper-1 (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce)
  • Second Languages Paper I (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
February 26, 2027
  • English Paper I
  • English Paper I (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
March 1, 2027
  • Maths/Civics Paper -1
  • Maths -IA / Botany / Civics Paper -1 (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
March 3, 2027
  • Biology Paper I / History -1
  • Maths-IB / Zoology / History Paper -1 (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
March 5, 2027
  • Physics / Economics Paper- 1
  • Physics / Economics Paper- 1 (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
March 9, 2027
  •  Chemistry / Commerce Paper -1
  • Chemistry / Commerce Paper-I, Fine Arts Music Paper-I, Sociology Paper-1 (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
March 12, 2027
  • Public Administration / Logic Paper - 1
  • Public Administration / Logic Paper-1
  • General Bridge Course Mathematics Paper -I (For BIPC Passed Students) (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students
March 15, 2027
  • Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I
  • Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I (Old Syllabus)
Regular and backlog students

BIEAP Intermediate 2nd Year Timetable 2027

Students can check the second-year board exam dates 2027 from the table below:

DateSubjectStudent Category
February 25, 2027
  • Languages (10)-Paper-II (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian)
  • Subjects (8) Paper-II (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce)
  • Second Languages Paper II (Old Syllabus)
Regular and old students
February 27, 2027

  •  English Paper II

  • English Paper II (Old Syllabus)

Regular and old students
March 2, 2027

  • Maths/Civics Paper -II

  • Maths -IIA / Botany / Civics Paper-II (Old Syllabus)

Regular and old students
March 4, 2027

  • Biology Paper II / History -II

  • Maths-IIB / Zoology / History Paper -II (Old Syllabus)

Regular and old students
March 8, 2027

  •  Physics / Economics Paper -II

  • Physics / Economics Paper-II (Old Syllabus)

Regular and old students
March 11, 2027

  • Chemistry / Commerce Paper -II

  • Chemistry / Commerce Paper -II, Fine Arts Music Paper-II, Sociology Paper -II (Old Syllabus)

Regular and old students
March 13, 2027

  • Public Administration / Logic Paper-II

  • General Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (For BIPC Passed Students) (Old Syllabus)

Regular and old students
March 16, 2027
  •  Modern Language Paper II / Geography Paper II (Old Syllabus)
Regular and old students

For more such updates and announcements regarding the AP Intermediate board exam 2027 students are advised to regularly visit the official website. 

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