Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check 1st, 2nd Year Theory Exam Schedule

AP Intermediate Examination 2027: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate exam timetable 2027 for 1st and 2nd year students. Students appearing for the board examination can now download the date sheet from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.
According to the official exam schedule, the AP Inter first-year board examination 2027 is set to be conducted from February 24 to March 15, 2027. Whereas, the AP Inter 2nd year exam will be held from February 25 to March 16, 2027.
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As per the released schedule, the first-year and second-year examination will be conducted in a single session. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon across all the centres.
AP Intermediate 1st Year Date Sheet 2027
Students appearing for the first-year board examination can check the important subject-wise dates in the table below:
|Date
|Subject
|Student Category
|February 24, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|February 26, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|March 1, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|March 3, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|March 5, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|March 9, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|March 12, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
|March 15, 2027
|Regular and backlog students
BIEAP Intermediate 2nd Year Timetable 2027
Students can check the second-year board exam dates 2027 from the table below:
|Date
|Subject
|Student Category
|February 25, 2027
|Regular and old students
|February 27, 2027
|Regular and old students
|March 2, 2027
|Regular and old students
|March 4, 2027
|Regular and old students
|March 8, 2027
|Regular and old students
|March 11, 2027
|Regular and old students
|March 13, 2027
|Regular and old students
|March 16, 2027
|Regular and old students
For more such updates and announcements regarding the AP Intermediate board exam 2027 students are advised to regularly visit the official website.