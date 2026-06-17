Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Soon: BIEAP To Release Scorecards For 1st, 2nd Years

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to announce the AP Intermediate supplementary results soon on the board's official website. Students who have appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams, will be able to download their scorecards from resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in. However, the board is yet to confirm an official release date for the result announcement.

Once the marks memos are released, students can use their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth, to download their AP board supplementary scorecards from the official websites. As per the official passing criteria, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the Inter 1st and 2nd year exams.

Keep Official Websites In Check

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly. Check the official result portals of the board below.

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

The AP Inter supplementary examinations were conducted from May 21 to June 5, 2026. Meanwhile, the practical examinations were held from June 7 to June 11, 2026.

Get AP Board Result On Your WhatApp Number

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh board results for Classes 11 and 12 can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number at 9552300009. Students can select the relevant option to check results, enter login details, and access their marksheets on the WhatsApp application.

The Andhra Pradesh board announced the AP Inter 2026 results for Classes 11 and 12 on April 15. The overall pass percentage stood at 77 per cent for 1st year and 81 per cent for 2nd year. The Intermediate board examinations were held in February-March 2026.