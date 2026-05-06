Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Soon: Check Response Sheet, Challenge Details

Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Soon: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has delayed the release of the AP ICET 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination are now waiting for the updated release on the official website. Once available, students will be able to download the provisional answer key and question paper PDF without using their login credentials. However, candidates must enter their login details to access the AP ICET 2026 response sheet. The authority will also provide an objection facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key. The objection submission window will be open after releasing the AP ICET 2026 answer key.

Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026: Important Dates

AP ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key 2026 has been delayed, a new date will be announced soon by the authority.

AP ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key 2026: To be announced soon

Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: To be announced soon

AP ICET 2026 Result Date: May 16, 2026

How to Download Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026 Answer Key

Go to the AP ICET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET 2026 answer key link, once released

Enter your login credentials like registration number and password

Check the AP ICET provisional answer key 2026 very carefully

If you find any discrepancy, you can raise objection

Save and download the answer key for future use

Students are advised to keep checking the official website to stay updated regarding AP ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key.