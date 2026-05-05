Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out At 5 PM Today: Check Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The AP ICET 2026 answer key is scheduled to be released today, May 5, at 5 PM on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the answer key and response sheet online. The AP ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 2, 2026, in multiple sessions across the state. The provisional answer key will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their scores. Additionally, the objection window will remain open till May 7, 2026, up to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to review the answer key carefully and raise objections, if any, within the given deadline.

Direct Link: AP ICET Provisional Answer Key 2026

Steps to Download AP ICET 2026 Answer Key

Visit the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

Enter required login details such as registration number and password

The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen

Download the answer key PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the answer key release and objection window.

AP ICET 2026 Objection Window

The objection window for AP ICET 2026 answer key will remain open till May 7, 2026, up to 5 PM. Candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key by submitting valid proof. It is important to raise objections within the given deadline, as no requests will be accepted after the window closes