All India Bar Examination Admit Cards Available For Download From This Date

Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on November 15, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the cards. The AIBE exam has been scheduled for November 30.

The Secretary of BCI, Ashok Kumar Pandey, had earlier issued a detailed notification for the examination, registration, and payment dates for the AIBE.

Candidates can visit the official website of the All India Bar Examination for registration and other notifications for the exams. AIBE has also uploaded the syllabus, which comprises of 19 subjects/topics. In the syllabus, the AIBE mentioned the number of questions for each subject. For example, Constitutional Law has 10, Indian Penal Code (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8, Family Law 8, etc.

The BCI also notified the passing percentage. Candidates from the General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category will be required to score 45 per cent. Those from the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Disabled require 40 per cent.

Steps for downloading the admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI

Step 2: Click on AIBE 20 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The AIBE 20 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference