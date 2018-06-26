All Girls Of Hisar Government School Fail In Class 10 Board Exam

"While on the one hand, the government is laying so much emphasis on the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme, on the other hand authorities have done nothing to solve the problem of shortage of staff in the school," a villager said today.
The panchayat of the village met the district administration several times demanding adequate number of teachers in the school but the administration failed to fullfil the demands, he claimed. The school had no teachers for Sanskrit, Hindi, science and mathematics during the last academic session, according to Dharam Singh, sarpanch of the village.
"The girl students complained a number of times about the shortage of staff," he said. The village head also claimed that he met officers concerned to apprise them about the staff shortage at the school but his efforts failed. There is no teacher for various subjects in the school for the last four years, said another village elderly.
The post of the headmaster is lying vacant for the last four years, a teacher of the school said. He said out of the 24 girls who failed to clear the exam, 15 have taken re-admission in the school.
B S Sehrawat, District Education Officer (DEO), could not be contacted.
