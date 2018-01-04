AISU Says Will Submit Proposals On Skill Universities To Government Representatives of Association of Indian Skills Universities will submit its recommendations on norms for skill universities in a meeting to be organised by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in Pune on January 12, an official said.

Jaipur: Representatives of Association of Indian Skills Universities will submit its recommendations on norms for skill universities in a meeting to be organised by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in Pune on January 12, an official said. President of AISU and Vice Chancellor of Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU), Brigadier (retd) Surjit Pabla said so far there are no norms with the University Grants Commission (UGC) for skill universities.



MSDE has invited AISU members including vice chancellors of seven skill universities where recommendations for the norms will be submitted.



He said the meeting will be a suitable platform to present recommendations for skills universities to the UGC and the MSDE before the norms are finalised.



Some of the suggestions include change in nomenclature of degrees from B.Voc and M.Voc to B.Skill and M.Skill, waiving a skill university's territorial jurisdiction limit, holding virtual classes, flexibility to enroll students from class 9 onwards, he added.



