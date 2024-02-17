Delhi University's SOL Offering courses in Cybersecurity, Finance. Check Details

The School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University has invited applications from interested candidates for various short term courses offered by the Center for Innovative Skill-Based Courses (CISBC). The registrations for the programmes are open and will conclude on February 16.



The CISBC offers a total of 30 short term courses such as English Proficiency, Certified Market Expert (CMX), Wealth Management Programme, Cyber-Security Training, Personal Finance, Tax and Accounts: Foundation Course among others. These short term courses are offered for different durations ranging from 25-30 hours to six months. The courses will commence from April 2, 2024 in online, offline or hybrid mode.



Registrations in these courses are open for all, including University of Delhi students. Admissions to the programmes will be based on first cum first serve basis as per the number of seats in each course.

As per the official website, "For courses having fees above Rs 1,000 on completion of the batch size of 40-50 students 10% supernumerary seats will be given to the Economically Weaker Section on subsidised rates."



The courses have been introduced with an aim to enhance the employability of students. The courses are available to all as per the needs of different individuals and jobs. The job oriented courses are designed to provide practical skills relevant to current job demands.



The certificates for the courses will be jointly recognised by Delhi University and national/international organisations offering the course.