Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Reduces Fee For Six Courses

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has decided to reduce the tuition fee for six of its undergraduate courses. As per the new decision, the fee will be reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 35,000 for various bachelors courses.

As per a report in The Times of India, the reduction will be implemented in undergraduate courses of banking financial services and insurance, computer applications, digital marketing and data analytics, digital media design, optometry and medical laboratory science.

The university has not yet announced any reduction in fee for diploma courses.

The decision of reducing the fee for bachelors course was introduced following students' protest over increased fee for most courses at the UGC-recognised university that comes under the government of NCT of Delhi. The fees will be reduced based on the recommendation of the finance committee of the university.

A senior official of the university also noted that the students who have already paid higher fee will be refunded the extra amount paid by them. The university has also announced 60 per cent tuition fee waiver for students belonging to the SC/ST and PwD category.

The university had earlier invited written submissions from protesting students over increased fees.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University offers skill-based courses such as BSc in Aesthetics and Beauty Therapy, Medical and Laboratory Sciences and BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management. The university is a collegiate public state university established in 2020 with 22 operational campuses in Delhi, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena serving as the university chancellor.