Delhi University Introduces Skilling Programme For Registrar, Other Officials

The University of Delhi is organising a four-week skill enhancement programme for officials and professionals of the university. The skill enhancement course is open to assistant registrar, administrative officer and senior officials.



Candidates who are interested in the skilling programme can visit the official website to apply before the last date. The deadline to register for the programme will end at 12 noon on October 31, 2023.



The training programme will start from November 13, 2023 and will continue till December 8, 2023. The timing for the skilling programme has been scheduled from 2 pm to 6 pm.



The interested candidates from the university department or colleges who wish to enroll for the skilling programme will be required to pay Rs 5,000 for registration. Candidates who do not belong to the university or college will have to pay Rs 8,000. The participation fees will be paid through online mode in the university. The candidates can refer to the following details for submitting the registration fee. The payment can be issued in the name of the Registrar, University of Delhi, General Fund. The Account number is 10851298934 and the IFSC Code is SBIN0001067.



Once filed, the application can be submitted in the office of Assistant Registrar (HR) in North Campus, DU.



The training programme will be offered in both offline and online mode. There will be a maximum of 36 candidates who would be allowed to participate in the training programme in the offline mode. While around 200 candidates will be allowed to join in the online mode.

