Adani Group Donates Rs 100 Crore For Skills University In Telangana

The Telangana chief minister's office said Mr Adani has promised continued support.

The Adani Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Adani Group, has donated Rs 100 crore to the Telangana government for the establishment of a university that will help young people develop industry-specific skills.

A delegation led by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday and handed over the cheque to him.

"A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani, met with Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University," the Telangana chief minister's office posted on X.

The chief minister's office also said Mr Adani promised continued support for the initiatives of the Telangana government for empowering youth and developing their skills.

According to its website, the Young India Skills University (YISU) has been established in Hyderabad under the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2024, to bridge the gap between industry requirements and academic offerings.

The website states that the university "operates on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, where the Telangana government and industry leaders collaborate to ensure the curriculum aligns with real-world demands. YISU empowers students with the practical skills required for today's workforce".

