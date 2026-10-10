AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 11 Result Out, Check Here

AIMS NORCET 11 Stage II Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 11 Mains Result 2026. Applicants who appeared for the written examination conducted on September 30, 2026 can now check and download their result from the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in.

The final seat position for allocation & detail procedure will be uploaded on October 30, 2026 and online filling of choice will start from October 30, 2026 to November 6, 2026 Up to 5:00pm.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their mains result:

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexam.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result and Announcement tab

Step 3: Under this section, select the NORCET Mains Result 2026 link

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, the AIIMS NORCET 11 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can search their roll number in the PDF using Ctrl+F.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Result Statistics

Check the gender and category wise data in the table below:

Category Male Male PWBD Female Female PWBD Total UR 502 05 1,340 06 1,842 EWS 341 NIL 869 01 1,210 OBC 1,484 03 3,192 06 4,676 SC 636 NIL 1,437 02 2,073 ST 189 NIL 623 NIL 812 Total 3,152 8 7,461 15 10,613

All the candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for upcoming updates and announcements.