AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026 Out: Know Important Exam Instructions, Other Details

AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 admit card today, November 14, 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can now download their exam hall ticket from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. To access the admit card applicants will be required to login to the candidates portal using their login ID, password and captcha code.

Candidates are required to carry a physical copy of their admit card on the day of the examination as it is an entry ticket, without the admit card applicants will not be permitted inside the centre.

The hall ticket contains important details that the candidates need to verify once they have downloaded it. The details include, candidate's name, roll number, exam centre address, category, exam time, signature and photograph. In case of any discrepancies in the details candidates are required to contact the higher authority and get them rectified before the exam date to avoid any chaos.

Direct link to download hall ticket

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: How to Download?

Applicants can check the steps below to download the AIBE XXII hall ticket 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Login' option present at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: A new candidate login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials such as login ID, password and captcha code.

Step 5: Once logged in, click on 'Admit Card' link

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for the examination day.

The AIBE 22 exam admit card consists of several important instructions that need to be adhered to on the day of the examination.

AIBE XXII Hall Ticket 2026: Important Exam Guidelines

For a smooth examination process, candidates must follow the important exam instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid ID proof with them on the examination day.

Students are prohibited from carrying any electronic or communication devices such as mobile phones, laptops and smart watches to the examination hall.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the examination without handing over the answer sheet.

Candidates who are found cheating or resorting to any unfair means by the invigilators will be debarred from taking the exam.

The AIBE 22 exam is all set to be conducted on November 29, 2026 in pen-and-paper mode