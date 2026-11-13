AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 Releasing Tomorrow: Know How To Download, Exam Details

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 admit card tomorrow, i.e., November 14, 2026. Applicants who successfully registered for the exam and paid the application fee will be able to download their hall ticket once the link is activated on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

To access the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their registration ID and password in the login window. The admit card is an important document that the candidates are required to carry with them on the day of the examination. Without the hall ticket no applicant will be allowed to enter the examination centre.

The AIBE XXII will be held on November 29, 2026 in pen-and paper mode and carrying a physical copy of the hall ticket is mandatory.

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the AIBE XXII hall ticket from the official website once issued.

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit Card' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials such as registration number and password.

Step 5: Submit the details and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Students also need to carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card.

Details Mentioned on AIBE 22 Admit Card

Candidates downloading the admit card need to cross-check the details mentioned on it:

Roll number

Candidate's name

Reserved category

Exam centre address

Exam timings

Examination date

Signature of the candidate

Photograph of the candidate

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the examination without handing over the answer sheet.